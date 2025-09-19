Friday, September 19, 2025 | 06:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rises to 1.07% in August

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers rises to 1.07% in August

The food index increased 1.39 points for agricultural labourers and 1.29 points for rural labourers in August 2025

Retail inflation galloped to a 14-month high of 6.2 per cent in October, spurred by a spike in food prices, thus breaching the upper threshold of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target range. This sharp increase apparently extinguishes any remainin

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Retail inflation for farm and rural workers increased to 1.07 per cent and 1.26 per cent in August from 0.77 per cent and 1.01 per cent, respectively, in July, according to data released by the labour ministry on Thursday.

The All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers increased 1.03 points to 136.34, in August 2025, while the index for rural labourers increased 0.94 points, reaching 136.60, according to the statement.

The food index increased 1.39 points for agricultural labourers and 1.29 points for rural labourers in August 2025.

The year-on-year inflation rate for agricultural labourers and rural labourers stood at 1.07 per cent and 1.26 per cent, respectively, in August 2025.

 

The food inflation in August 2025 stood at (-) 0.55 per cent (contracted) for agricultural labourers and (-) 0.28 per cent for rural labourers.

The Labour Bureau, Ministry of Labour & Employment, releases Consumer Price Index numbers for agricultural labourers and rural labourers.

These indices are based on data collected from 787 sample villages across 34 states/UTs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

