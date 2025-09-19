Friday, September 19, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Greek PM dials Modi, extends support for early conclusion of India-EU FTA

Greek PM dials Modi, extends support for early conclusion of India-EU FTA

Modi and Mitsotakis also took stock of bilateral ties between India and Greece, especially in areas of trade, investment and defence

The 13th round of negotiations between India and the European Union (EU) for the free trade agreement was held last week in New Delhi. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday conveyed to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi Greece's support for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU free trade agreement.

The issue figured during a phone conversation between the two prime ministers.

Modi and Mitsotakis also took stock of bilateral ties between India and Greece, especially in areas of trade, investment and defence.

"Both leaders welcomed developments in bilateral relations across sectors such as trade, investment, technology, shipping, defence, security, connectivity and people-to-people ties, and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Greece strategic partnership," according to an Indian readout.

It said Mitsotakis conveyed Greece's support for the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU free trade agreement and for the success of the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026.

 

The call was initiated by the Greek leader.

The 13th round of negotiations between India and the European Union (EU) for the free trade agreement was held last week in New Delhi.

The European Union is India's biggest trade partner with bilateral trade in goods recording USD 135 billion in the financial year 2023-24.

The two sides have already concluded negotiations on 11 chapters that included customs and trade facilitation, dispute settlement, digital trade, sustainable food system, small and medium-sized enterprises, competition and subsidies and capital movements.

The Greek prime minister also shared warm wishes on the occasion of Modi's birthday on September 17.

Modi expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the gesture, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

