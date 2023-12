A 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in budget allocation towards the roads sector for FY24 has led to renewed interest among investors.

However, a combination of escalating costs for Bharatmala and unseasonal rains to some extent have impacted progress.

Bharatmala’s cost has nearly doubled from Rs 5.35 trillion to Rs 10.6 trillion and the Finance Ministry has asked MoRTH to go slow until Cabinet approval is received.