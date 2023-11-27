Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

S&P Global, Morgan Stanley peg India's GDP growth at 6.4% in 2024

Those at Goldman Sachs, on the other hand, see the Indian economy growing a tad lower at 6.3 per cent in the year ahead.

GDP
Web Exclusive Premium

(Photo: Reuters)

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 12:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s economic growth – as measured by the gross domestic product (GDP) – is likely to average out at 6.4 per cent for fiscal 2024 (ending March 2024) and in FY25, according to a note by S&P Global. The rating agency has cautioned against high food inflation and weak exports, which it believes, can cast a shadow on growth in the years ahead.

“We have revised up our projection for India's GDP growth for fiscal 2024 (ending March 2024) to 6.4 per cent from 6 per cent, as robust domestic momentum seems to have offset headwinds from high food inflation and weak exports. Still, we expect growth to slow in the second half of the fiscal year amid subdued global growth,

Also Read

New era of Indian equity outperformance is dawning: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgrades India's rating to overweight, downgrades China

Goldman Sachs invested in seven companies using Chinese state funds

Indian markets can withstand a somewhat expensive multiple: Jonathan Garner

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

India emerges as the least sensitive to a slowdown in China, shows data

Statsguru: 6 charts show the clock is ticking on achieving climate goals

A climate crucible: The stage is set for a heated COP28 summit in Dubai

Tariff tussle: UK delegation reaches out to Siam to quell FTA doubts

Topics : Inflation Indian Economy Economy growth forecast GDP forecast India GDP GDP growth India GDP growth S&P global Ratings Morgan Stanley Goldman Sachs food inflation Wholesale food inflation

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon