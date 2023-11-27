S&P Global, Morgan Stanley peg India's GDP growth at 6.4% in 2024

India’s economic growth – as measured by the gross domestic product (GDP) – is likely to average out at 6.4 per cent for fiscal 2024 (ending March 2024) and in FY25, according to a note by S&P Global. The rating agency has cautioned against high food inflation and weak exports, which it believes, can cast a shadow on growth in the years ahead.

“We have revised up our projection for India's GDP growth for fiscal 2024 (ending March 2024) to 6.4 per cent from 6 per cent, as robust domestic momentum seems to have offset headwinds from high food inflation and weak exports. Still, we expect growth to slow in the second half of the fiscal year amid subdued global growth,