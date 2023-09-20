close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.15%)
19901.40 -231.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40543.85 -114.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.71%)
5808.80 -41.60
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
45384.60 -595.25
Heatmap

Sai Silks' IPO with frsh issue of Rs 600 cr subscribed 7% on first day

The IPO received bids for 26,16,752 shares against 3,84,86,309 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE

IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 7:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of ethnic apparel retailer Sai Silks (Kalamandir) was subscribed 7 per cent on the first day of offer on Wednesday.
The IPO received bids for 26,16,752 shares against 3,84,86,309 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.
The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 12 per cent and that of non-institutional investors received 3 per cent subscription.
The public issue has a fresh issue of up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2.70 crore equity shares.
The price range for the offer is Rs 210-222 a share.
At the upper end of the price band, the IPO will fetch about Rs 1,201 crore.

Also Read

World's biggest market for under-$100 million IPOs booms in India

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

Markets have been over-optimistic in foreseeing rate cuts: Rahul Bhuskute

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Mankind Pharma's success boosts hopes of more consumer IPOs in India

RBI infuses liquidity as banking system faces highest deficit since 2020

ADB lowers FY24 GDP forecast to 6.3%, India Ratings raises it to 6.2%

Govt plans over $2 billion in incentives for new manufacturing sectors

Labour market shows progress in key areas but challenges remain: Report

Rajasthan govt charts plan for export promotion of agricultural commodities

On Monday, Sai Silks said it has raised over Rs 360 crore from anchor investors.
The Hyderabad-based company was founded by Prasad Chalavadi, a techie turned entrepreneur in 2005.
It has four store formats -- Kalamandir, VaraMahalakshmi Silks, Mandir, and KLM Fashion Mall.
Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, HDFC Bank and Nuvama Wealth Management are the managers to the offer.
As of July 31, 2023, the company had a network of 54 stores in four major south Indian states -- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPOs stock markets retailers

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon