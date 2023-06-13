STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start with slim gains on Tuesday ahead of the CPI inflation report for May in the US due later today, which remains critical for US Fed's policy trajectory. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,730 levels, up 35 points. Meanwhile, back home, the retail inflation rate cooled to a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May on the back of a high base and easing price pressures across categories. The IIP, on the other hand, recovered in April on firm manufacturing and mining activity. READAmong stocks, Inox Wind will be in focus after its board approved the amalgamation of its arm Inox Wind Energy into the company. Zee Entertainment may also see some action as Sebi has debarred its promoter and Essel group Chairman Subhash Chandra and MD and CEO Punit Goenka from holding key positions in any listed company for allegedly diverting assets of Essel Group companies.Global cuesAsian markets were mixed this morning with Nikkei, Kospi rising up to 1.5 per cent. Strait times and Hang Seng fell 0.5 per cent each. Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 jumped 0.93 per cent to close at over a 13 month-high. The Dow gained 0.56 per cent and the Nasdaq zoomed 1.53 per cent.