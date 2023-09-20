close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.15%)
19901.40 -231.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40543.85 -114.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.71%)
5808.80 -41.60
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
45384.60 -595.25
Heatmap

Rajasthan govt charts plan for export promotion of agricultural commodities

The state is one of the top producers of mustard, moth beans, bajra, guar, and Isabgol

farmers, agriculture, farm

Photo: Bloomberg

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 4:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government has drawn out a plan for value addition and export promotion of agricultural commodities.

“The plan aims at offering sops to farmers engaged or are planning to enter this field. The government’s main aim is to attract investment in agro-processing along with value addition,” an agriculture department official said.

Rajasthan is one of the leading producers of many crops and animal products with a high potential for processing and value addition.

The state is one of the top producers of mustard, moth beans, bajra, guar, and Isabgol.

Also Read: Rajasthan govt plans to allocate Rs 5,200 cr to strengthen road network

In mustard, the state contributes over 43 per cent of the country’s total production, and in guar, its share in the country stands at over 70 per cent.

The official pointed out that under the Rajasthan Agro-Processing, Agri-Business and Agri-Export Promotion Policy, 2019, a 50 per cent subsidy in the capital cost is provided to farmers and 25 per cent to non-farmers for agricultural products processing.

Also Read

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Madhya Pradesh govt plans to pay insurance premium of small farmers

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

Paddy area up 2.71% so far in kharif season, pulse acreage down slightly

Tea cos to witness 8% fall in revenue on decline in exports: Crisil Ratings

Govt further cuts stock limit on wheat traders, retailers amid price rise

Tea auction system not helping in optimum price discovery in N India: CTTA

India sent 50,000 MTs of wheat, 28 tonnes of disaster relief to Afghanistan


The government has enhanced this capital subsidy to 75 per cent and 50 per cent for farmers and non-farmers, respectively. The maximum limit of grant is now Rs 1.5 crore.

Moreover, to encourage beekeeping, 10,000 farmers of Bharatpur, Shri Ganganagar, Alwar, Dholpur and some other districts will be benefited in the coming year. He said that over Rs 100 crore will be spent on this. 

As part of the plan, a centre of excellence for apiculture is proposed at Tonk. Moreover, mini food parks will be set up in select districts, including Jaipur, Sikar and Alwar, among others.





Topics : Rajasthan government rajasthan Agriculture farmer

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon