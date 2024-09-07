Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey designated as finance secretary

Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey designated as finance secretary

His elevation comes after elevation of T V Somanathan as Cabinet Secretary.

tuhin kanta pandey

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey was on Saturday designated as the new finance secretary, according to an official order.
Pandey, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Odisha cadre, is currently the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Pandey as the finance secretary, the order issued by the personnel ministry said.
The vacancy was created following the appointment of T V Somanathan as the Cabinet secretary last month.
As per the convention, the senior-most secretary in the Union finance ministry is designated as the finance secretary.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

T V Somanathan, finance secretary, speaks at Budget with BS: The Fine Print

Senior IAS officer T V Somanathan appointed Cabinet Secretary for two years

T V Somanathan, finance secretary, speaks at Budget with BS: The Fine Print

After FY26, fiscal deficit target will be a range: Finance Secy Somanathan

T V Somanathan, finance secretary, speaks at Budget with BS: The Fine Print

'Nothing has structurally changed on either food or fertiliser subsidy'

Budget With BS, Mumbai

'Internship scheme a complicated solution to a complicated issue': Fin secy

Finance Secretary of India T V Somanathan in conversation with A K Bhattacharya, editorial director at Business Standard, during the Budget with BS: The Fine Print

'Can only provide fiscal incentives': Fin secy on govt's role in employment

Topics : Finance Secretary Cabinet Secretary Dipam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 07 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShree Tirupati Balajee IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon