Shippers rush to reach American shores amid 90-day tariff pause

After US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day tariff pause for several nations, including India, global manufacturers are in a rush to ensure that bulk of their goods reach the US during this window.

“The 90-day suspension of tariffs will be welcomed by shippers, but it should not be a cause for celebration. We still have a rapidly escalating US-China trade war with tariffs spiralling above 100 per cent,” said Peter Sand, chief analyst at Xeneta, an Oslo-based maritime analytics firm.

After falling continuously for four months, freight rates across eight global sea routes increased for the second week in