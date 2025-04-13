Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Shippers rush to reach American shores amid 90-day tariff pause

Shippers rush to reach American shores amid 90-day tariff pause

To monitor how supply chains reshuffle; freight rates up for 2nd week in a row

SHIPS, TRADE, TARIFFS
Premium

Indian port players, amid the rush, are also looking to seize opportunities to get high-value cargo onto their own terminals.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day tariff pause for several nations, including India, global manufacturers are in a rush to ensure that bulk of their goods reach the US during this window.
 
“The 90-day suspension of tariffs will be welcomed by shippers, but it should not be a cause for celebration. We still have a rapidly escalating US-China trade war with tariffs spiralling above 100 per cent,” said Peter Sand, chief analyst at Xeneta, an Oslo-based maritime analytics firm.
 
After falling continuously for four months, freight rates across eight global sea routes increased for the second week in
Topics : US tariffs Trump tariffs Shipping industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon