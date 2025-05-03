Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 10:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Six month left, Krishnamurthy Subramanian's term cut short at IMF

Six month left, Krishnamurthy Subramanian's term cut short at IMF

Subramanian, who took up the IMF post in November 2022, represented India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. As of May 3, the IMF's website lists the position as vacant

CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian

CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian is learnt to have raised questions about IMF’s datasets which were not well received at the IMF. | File Photo

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

The government has ended the term of its nominee Executive Director at International Monetary Fund (IMF) Krishnamurthy Subramanian with immediate effect, according to an order by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC). He was appointed as India’s Executive Director at the IMF in 2022 for a term of three years.
 
The order dated April 30, 2025 said, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved termination of services of Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian as Executive Director (India) at the International Monetary Fund with immediate effect.”
 
Sources said that the reasons for Subramanian’s termination included alleged impropriety over the use of his position for promotion and publicity of his latest book India@100.
 
 
Sources said that Subramanian is learnt to have raised questions about IMF’s datasets which were not well received at the IMF. 
 
Sources also said that the government had started the process to identify his successor for the IMF Board.
 
Subramanian, who took up the IMF post in November 2022, represented India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. As of May 3, the IMF’s website lists the position as vacant.
 
Subramanian served as the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the government of India from 2018 to 2021. He holds a PhD in financial economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. 
   

First Published: May 03 2025 | 10:44 PM IST

