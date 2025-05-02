Friday, May 02, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India manufacturing growth hits 10-month high in April on strong demand

India manufacturing growth hits 10-month high in April on strong demand

HSBC India Manufacturing PMI rose to 58.2 in April from 58.1 in March, driven by solid expansion in new orders, job creation, and export demand despite rising prices

On the employment front, the survey noted that manufacturers continued to enhance their staffing levels in April to meet growing output requirements (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

India’s manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace in ten months in April on the back of strong expansion in order books, which was accompanied by notable rises in employment and purchasing activity, said a private survey on Friday.
 
The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, improved to 58.2 in April from 58.1 in March. A figure above 50 in the index denotes expansion in manufacturing activity that month and below it signifies contraction.
 
The headline figure has now remained in the expansion zone for the 46th month running.
 
“Total sales were supported by the second fastest upturn in international orders since March 2011. Robust demand for Indian goods boosted firms' pricing power, with selling charges hiked to the greatest degree since October 2013,” the survey noted. 
 

At sub-sector level, data showed widespread expansions, with the fastest increase registered at consumer goods makers. The survey further noted that a key factor contributing to the latest improvement in output growth was a sharp rise in new business.
 
“Little-changed from March, the rate of expansion was the second-strongest for nine months. Respondents attributed growth to better domestic and international demand. With the sole exception of January, new business from abroad grew to the greatest degree in over 14 years at the start of the 2025/26 fiscal year,” the survey noted.
 
The survey participants cited Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas. 
 
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said that the notable increase in new export orders in April may indicate a potential shift in production to India, as businesses adapt to the evolving trade landscape and US tariff announcements.
 
“Manufacturing output growth strengthened to a ten-month high on robust orders. Input prices increased slightly faster, but the impact on margins could be more than offset by the much-faster rise in output prices, of which the index jumped to the highest level since October 2013," she added.
 
Besides, the survey also noted that the substantial improvement in order book volumes occurred despite a marked increase in prices charged for Indian goods. The overall rate of inflation was the highest seen in 11-and-half years. Anecdotal evidence indicated that companies continued to transfer cost increases to clients. 
 
“Input prices rose at the fastest pace in four months during April, with firms mentioning higher building maintenance, labour, leather, paper, rubber, steel and transportation costs. That said, the rate of inflation was moderate and below that seen for selling charges,” the survey noted.
 
On the employment front, the survey noted that manufacturers continued to enhance their staffing levels in April to meet growing output requirements as 9 per cent of survey participants took on extra workers, with a combination of permanent and temporary contracts reportedly being offered. 
Jan 2024 56.5
February 56.9
March 59.1
April 58.8
May 57.5
June 58.3
July 58.1
August 57.5
September 56.5
October 57.5
November 56.5
December 56.4
January 2025 57.7
February 56.3
March 58.1
April 58.2
Source: HSBC
 

First Published: May 02 2025 | 12:47 PM IST

