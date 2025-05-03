Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / CRPF dismisses jawan who married Pak woman without intimation

CRPF dismisses jawan who married Pak woman without intimation

The jawan was last posted with the 41st battalion of paramilitary CRPF, the lead internal security force of the country

Home Minister Amit Shah addressing during the launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana for CAPF Personnel during a function held at CRPF Group Centre, in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

The Central Reserve Police Force has dismissed from service its jawan Munir Ahmed for "concealing" his marriage with a Pakistani woman as his action was found to be detrimental to national security, official sources said Saturday.

The jawan was last posted with the 41st battalion of paramilitary CRPF, the lead internal security force of the country.

He was "dismissed from service" under the rules that do not require conducting an enquiry, official sources told PTI.

"Munir Ahmed has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa.

 

"His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) M Dhinakaran said.

Ahmed's marriage with Menal Khan came to light after India asked Pakistani nationals to leave the country as part of diplomatic measures taken in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 persons were killed.

The two got married over a video call on May 24 last year.

A CRPF probe found the jawan had "not intimated" his wedding and her overstaying in India to the authorities concerned.  This comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah warned terrorists that India will "hunt each and every one of them" for killing 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CRPF Pakistan Pahalgam attack

First Published: May 03 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

