KV Subramanian to exit IMF role early, govt begins search for replacement

KV Subramanian to exit IMF role early, govt begins search for replacement

Krishnamurthy Subramanian is set to leave his IMF post early amid reported concerns over data issues and book promotion. Meanwhile, the Indian government begins searching for his replacement

Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, executive director, International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, who took up the IMF post in November 2022, represented India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 10:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, currently serving as India’s Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is set to return to India approximately six months before the end of his scheduled three-year tenure. According to a report by The Indian Express, efforts are already underway to identify his successor for the IMF Board. 
While no official explanation has been issued for his early departure, sources cited in the report suggest Subramanian had raised concerns about certain IMF datasets, potentially leading to friction within the Washington-based institution. Additionally, questions were reportedly raised over the marketing and promotion of his recent book, India@100. 
Subramanian, who took up the IMF post in November 2022, represented India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan. As of May 3, the IMF’s website lists the position as vacant.
 

Who is KV Subramanian?

KV Subramanian is a noted economist who served as the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) to the Indian government from 2018 to 2021. During his tenure, he played a crucial role in shaping the country's economic policy, particularly through his leadership in preparing the Economic Survey. His work often revolved around ethical wealth creation, structural reforms, and long-term strategies for sustainable development.  He holds a PhD in financial economics from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where he was mentored by renowned economists Luigi Zingales and Raghuram Rajan. His academic career includes stints as a faculty member at Emory University and the Indian School of Business, where he is known for his research in banking, corporate governance, and economic policy.
 

Subramanian was appointed as India’s Executive Director at the IMF in 2022 for a term of three years. The IMF Executive Board, where he served, plays a vital role in the institution’s daily operations -- overseeing funding decisions, shaping policy, and evaluating economic conditions across member countries. 
With his term now cut short, speculation surrounds his next steps, which could include a return to academia or another influential policy role within India.
 

First Published: May 03 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

