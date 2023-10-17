close
Skill ministry launches IndiaSkills 2023-24, to target 2.5 mn participants

India Skills is the precursor to the WorldSkills competition, as the participants who excel in India Skills at national level will participate in global event next year, scheduled to be held in Paris

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 7:18 PM IST
Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship on Tuesday launched the India Skills 2023-24 programme and felicitated the WorldSkills 2022 winners in an event. India had secured 11th position in the global competition last year.

Addressing the event, Union Minister for Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan called for increasing the number of participants to 2.5 million from 250,000 last year, as it will provide impetus to the ecosystem to enhance competency over acquiring degrees alone. The minister also highlighted the importance of introducing employable skills, which will increase market acceptance of the workforce.

"We have to give equal importance to competencies, applied knowledge, and hands-on training to lead in the 21st century and also highlight the need for mapping skill gaps to reduce the gap between degrees earned and skills acquired," the minister said.

India Skills is the precursor to the WorldSkills competition, as the participants who excel in India Skills at the national level will participate in the global event next year, scheduled to be held in Paris. WorldSkills is the largest skill competition in the world, held once every two years, conducted by WorldSkills International, which has 86 member countries.

These competitions provide both a benchmark for high performance and an objective way to assess vocational excellence among the workforce. They saw participation from more than 200 industry and academic partners like Toyota Kirloskar, Mahindra, Saint-Gobain, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, and Infosys.

WorldSkills Competition 2022 saw over 1,000 competitors from 58 countries in 61 skills. India participated in 50 skills, including new-age skills like robot system integration, additive manufacturing, Industry 4.0, digital construction, mobile application development, and renewable energy, and secured 11th position, its best ranking so far since it started participating in 2007.

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Skill development Skill India

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 7:13 PM IST

