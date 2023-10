India exported Rs 6,052 crore worth of defence equipment, sub-systems, parts and components thus far in financial year 2023-24 (FY24), shows data from the Department of Defence Production.

Total defence exports over the last five years have now crossed Rs 52,000 crore. The data is as of 13 October 2023. It had touched Rs 15,918 crore in FY23, Rs 12,815 crore in FY22 and Rs 8,435 crore in FY21. It has risen for two years in a row, barring FY23