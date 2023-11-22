Sensex (0.14%)
66023.24 + 92.47
Nifty (0.14%)
19811.85 + 28.45
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
42027.10 + 143.60
Nifty Smallcap (-1.39%)
6370.00 -89.55
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43449.60 -239.55
Heatmap

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issues

Das has often cited the example of Arjuna's eye to communicate that the central bank is completely focused on bringing down inflation

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das

Manojit Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das believes communication should be crafted in a way that reaches far and wide. So, he invokes song lyrics, cricket metaphors and anecdotes from great Indian epics to explain complex monetary policies and banking concepts.
 
Das has often cited the example of Arjuna’s eye to communicate that the central bank is completely focused on bringing down inflation.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In one of the monetary policy announcements last year, he cited the famous Bollywood song 'Aaj fir jeene ka tamanna hai' sung by Lata Mangeshkar after the legendary singer passed away.
 
Recently, when asked about his suggestion to the bankers, he said: “Play like Rahul Dravid.”
 
He defends his use of analogies, saying the central bank’s message needs to percolate to the common man on the street.
 
“I just read about household inflation expectations. How is the household expectation formed? It is impacted by real experiences like when they buy groceries or pay electricity bills. How does the central bank influence household expectations?” he asked.
 
“Central bank can influence expectations, one is by taking actions like increasing interest rate or tightening liquidity and backing it up with appropriate communication. Communication has to be in a manner that reaches a wider audience including households. Particularly those living in tier 2, tier 3 cities,” he said.
 
One should not assume that an ordinary household is not aware of what is being said by the policymakers. They read newspapers, Das said.
 
“The central bank has to manage household inflation expectations. It has to be in a manner that reaches a wider audience. When I explain the issues by drawing similes from the Mahabharata, at least I am convinced that we are reaching out to a wider audience,” he said.
 
Das, who took charge as the RBI governor in December 2018, is known for his approach towards dialogue and communication with stakeholders. He has held interaction with bankers and other financial sector entities on a regulator basis in the last five years.

Also Read

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC meeting: Key takeaways from Guv Shaktikanta Das' announcements

Tax conundrum in online gaming landscape: All eyes on the apex court

FTA with EU, EFTA doable but India's concerns must be addressed: Goyal

WB receives investment proposals worth Rs 3.76 trillion: CM Mamata Banerjee

BMS-backed union stages protest demanding restoration of Old Pension Scheme

Nabard withdraws Rs 5,000 cr bond issue over high yield bids for coupon

Topics : Shaktikanta Das RBI RBI Policy Banking monetary policy

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusNolan's Oppenheimer on OTTGold-Silver Price TodaySBI PO Prelims Result 2023

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon