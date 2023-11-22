BMS affiliates stage protest demanding restoration of Old Pension Scheme

Members of the Government Employees National Confederation (GENC) - an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) staged a one-day protest in the capital on Wednesday against the National Pension System (NPS) and demanded the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The protest demonstration also demanded the provision of dearness relief for price neutralisation and a commitment to revise the pension in line with subsequent central pay commissions' recommendations, among other things.

The protestors included members of both the state and central government establishments like defence, railways, postal services, local body employees, EPFO, etc. The demonstration by the BMS-backed employee body comes as the clamour for a return to the OPS has increased in recent months, and several political parties have promised a return to the old regime in the ongoing polls in five states.

“Before January 2004, the OPS provided a non-contributory guarantee ensuring that 50 per cent of the last salary became the pension upon retirement. Additionally, the scheme was intricately linked to the price index, resulting in the receipt of dearness allowance twice a year in January and July. Government employees, who feel deprived of their rightful pension under the guise of social security, are now urgently appealing to the government to abolish NPS and reinstate OPS,” a statement by the GENC said.

The protesting government employees also called upon the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and handed over a memorandum to her, expressing the dissatisfaction and resentment among the employees.

“BMS and its affiliated federations have been opposing NPS since the beginning. There was no improvement under the NPS during the UPA rule, but the NDA government did make some reforms in NPS like providing gratuity in 2016 and the provision of family pension. Even after these reforms, the dissatisfaction of employees did not go away because NPS is not a guaranteed pension scheme,” the memorandum said.

Earlier this year, the finance ministry set up a committee to review the NPS under the chairmanship of the finance secretary to come up with a solution on the issue of pensions, as a few opposition-ruled states, including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab announced a return to the old pension scheme (OPS), thereby abandoning the NPS. The committee is yet to submit its findings on the matter.