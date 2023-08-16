Southern states hold nearly 30% of toll collected on national highways

The five southern states of India contribute nearly a third of the toll revenue collected on national highways, despite accounting for just under a fifth of the total road length.

According to a recent report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, these states have around 27,000 kilometres of roads. This figure represents 19.85 per cent of the total 136,000 kilometres across the country as of March 2021. The CAG, as an audit body, examines whether public funds are being collected and used appropriately. It conducted an audit of the southern highways and issued a note in August 2023.</