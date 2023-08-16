Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Southern states hold nearly 30% of toll collected on national highways

They account for 19.85 per cent the total length of such roads across the country

Toll
Premium

Ashli Varghese New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The five southern states of India contribute nearly a third of the toll revenue collected on national highways, despite accounting for just under a fifth of the total road length.

According to a recent report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, these states have around 27,000 kilometres of roads. This figure represents 19.85 per cent of the total 136,000 kilometres across the country as of March 2021. The CAG, as an audit body, examines whether public funds are being collected and used appropriately. It conducted an audit of the southern highways and issued a note in August 2023.</

Also Read

Adipurush box office collection falls on day 5, total approaches Rs 400 cr

Toll operators in India to see a revenue jump of 16-18% in FY23: CRISIL

VIRAL VIDEO: MS Dhoni stuns Venkatesh Prasad with his bike collection

Magic of 'pink' publicity campaign? Barbie creates history at box office

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

Raj CM clears packages for 7 projects to boost investment of Rs 24,681 cr

Centre will 'intensify' efforts to control inflation: TV Somanathan

Exports to UK holding up among top 10 destinations of Indian exports

Union cabinet approves rail expansion projects worth Rs 32,000 crore

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plans

Topics : toll collection National Highways

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon