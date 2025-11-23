Spice exporters look to tap new markets in Russia, Africa, Southeast Asia

Spices exporters from India are looking for newer destinations like Russia and Africa to ward off US-like shocks, despite a relaxation in tariffs by the United States (US).

“We feel it is necessary for India to broaden and explore other markets like Russia, Africa and Southeast Asia. This is to avoid being over dependent on one or two markets — US and China — which is the situation now,” Ram Kumar Menon, chairman, World Spices Organisation (WSO) told Business Standard.

The US alone accounts for 15-16 per cent of the total spices exports from India.

India exports both whole spices