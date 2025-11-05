Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rising committed expenditure squeezing states' development spending: PRS

Rising committed expenditure squeezing states' development spending: PRS

PRS Legislative Research says states spend over 60 per cent of revenue on salaries, pensions, and subsidies, limiting room for growth and welfare spending

The report noted that high committed spending has forced many states to borrow even for recurring costs, pushing aggregate debt to 27.5 per cent of GDP — well above the 20 per cent recommended limit.

Himanshi Bhardwaj
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian states are increasingly facing severe fiscal constraints that threaten their ability to fund growth-enhancing and crucial development programmes, with 62 per cent of their revenue receipts in FY24 spent on committed expenditures such as salaries, pensions, interest payments, and subsidies, according to the annual State of State Finances 2025 report by PRS Legislative Research.
 
Drawing on budget documents and audit accounts of all states and select Union Territories, the report found that 53 per cent of revenue receipts were consumed by salaries, pensions, and interest payments, while subsidies accounted for another 9 per cent
