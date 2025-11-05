Rising committed expenditure squeezing states' development spending: PRS

Indian states are increasingly facing severe fiscal constraints that threaten their ability to fund growth-enhancing and crucial development programmes, with 62 per cent of their revenue receipts in FY24 spent on committed expenditures such as salaries, pensions, interest payments, and subsidies, according to the annual State of State Finances 2025 report by PRS Legislative Research.

Drawing on budget documents and audit accounts of all states and select Union Territories, the report found that 53 per cent of revenue receipts were consumed by salaries, pensions, and interest payments, while subsidies accounted for another 9 per cent