States spend just 52% of FY26 capex budget in April-January period

Of the 23 states for which data is available, 12 spent less than half of their Budget Estimate (BE) on capex during April–January, including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, among others. Telangana stood out as an outlier, emerging as the only state to exceed its budgeted capex, with utilisation at 121.56 per cent. Haryana followed at 92.75 per cent, Kerala at 82.09 per cent and Bihar at 80.19 per cent.

At the other end of the spectrum, seven states recorded particularly weak progress. West Bengal spent 29.06 per cent of its budgeted capex during the period, while Tripura utilised 29.46 per cent. States like Chhattisgarh (31.01 per cent), Meghalaya (34 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (36.53 per cent), and Rajasthan (38.47 per cent) spent less than 40 per cent of their annual allocation.

The subdued pace of capital spending by states contrasts sharply with the Centre’s performance during the same period. Central government capex reached 76.9 per cent of its Revised Estimates (RE) in the first ten months of FY26, from April to January, according to the latest data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

By comparison, data for 25 states in the previous financial year showed much stronger utilisation. In FY25, states collectively spent 80.2 per cent of their budgeted capital expenditure, amounting to Rs 7.8 trillion out of a total allocation of Rs 9.7 trillion.

Revenue expenditure progressed more steadily. During April–January, the 23 states spent 68.22 per cent of their budgeted revenue expenditure of Rs 51 trillion. Bihar recorded the highest utilisation at 82.9 per cent, followed by Himachal Pradesh at 81.8 per cent, Tamil Nadu at 77.1 per cent and Andhra Pradesh at 76.95 per cent. Jharkhand (56.74 per cent), Maharashtra (57.25 per cent) and Tripura (57.69 per cent) were among the lowest spenders.

On the receipts side, states collected 73 per cent of their budgeted tax revenue of Rs 38.1 trillion during the same period. Haryana led with collections equivalent to 80.8 per cent of its annual target, followed by Assam at 80.1 per cent and Gujarat at 79 per cent. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Nagaland were among the weakest performers on tax revenue.

Borrowings and other liabilities comfortably crossed the halfway mark, with states utilising 61.2 per cent of their budgeted borrowings, raising Rs 8 trillion against a full-year target of Rs 13.1 trillion for FY26.