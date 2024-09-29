Statsguru: FPI investments rise on India's strong growth outlook, IPO boom

Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) investments are on the rise, driven by stronger economic growth projections for India, a buoyant initial public offering (IPO) market, and the country’s inclusion in global indices.

Net investments by FPIs reached a five-quarter high, with a net inflow of over $11 billion as of September 26 in the July-September quarter (Q3) of calendar year (CY) 2024.

Both debt and equity inflows have been increasing. FPIs invested $18.9 billion on a rolling four-quarter basis in Indian equities and $19.8 billion in debt during this period (Chart 1).

As of March 2024, nearly