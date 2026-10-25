Statsguru: From poverty to paycheque, here is India's missing link

India is home to around one-sixth of the world’s population and one of the largest youth populations. That makes the country central to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Goal 1: “End poverty in all its forms everywhere”. The past few years have brought significant progress, but they have also exposed a gap between escaping poverty and earning a decent living. India’s extreme poverty rate fell from 27.1 per cent in 2011 to 2.6 per cent in 2023, about one-fourth of the global rate. Even so, India trails the other large economies. Multidimensional poverty has also fallen, but it remains higher in rural India, where it is more than three times the urban rate.