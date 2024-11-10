Statsguru: What Donald Trump's return to the White House means for India

Business Standard
The US gross domestic product grew 2.5-3 per cent annually under Trump's first presidency

Trump again: India’s loss or gain?
Shikha ChaturvediYash Kumar Singhal
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

It is too early to gauge the likely impact of Donald Trump's “America First” campaign, but it is time to assess economic engagement between India and the US during his first term and the current Joe Biden administration.  
 
The US gross domestic product grew 2.5-3 per cent annually under Trump’s first presidency. However, the last year of his tenure was affected by Covid-19 pandemic. Biden’s era wasn’t very different, as the economy expanded annually by 2.5-2.9 per cent (chart 1).
 
In terms of trade, India has enjoyed a surplus with the largest economy in the world (chart 2).  
