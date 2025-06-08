Statsguru: What explains cracks in infrastructure at India's major airports

A structure at the arrival forecourt of the Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 collapsed due to heavy rains and thunderstorms. The airport operator – Delhi International Airport Ltd, or DIAL – however said the external tensile fabric collapsed because of water accumulation. While no fatalities were reported, the incident serves as a grim reminder of last year’s fatal accident at the same terminal. Such structural failures are not rare anymore. In 2024 alone, media reports recorded at least five incidents of structure collapses and four cases of rainwater leakage at airports. This has been the case despite the share of aeronautical