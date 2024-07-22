Survey suggests excluding food prices from inflation targeting framework

India’s inflation targeting framework should consider targeting inflation excluding food, as higher food prices are supply-induced and not a result of higher demand, the Economic Survey for 2023-24 said while suggesting ways on how markets can function in the interest of farmers.

While suggesting a re-examination of the inflation targeting framework, the survey said when food prices rise, inflation targets come under threat, which prompts the central bank to appeal to the government to bring down the increase in the prices of food products. This, in turn, prevents farmers from benefiting from the rise in terms of trade in their favour.

“Higher food prices are, more often, not demand-induced but supply-induced. Short-run monetary policy tools are meant to counteract price pressures arising out of excess aggregate demand growth,” the survey said.

In May 2016, the RBI Act, 1934 was amended to provide a statutory basis for the implementation of the flexible inflation targeting framework.



“…it is worth exploring whether India’s inflation targeting framework should target the inflation rate excluding food. Hardships caused by higher food prices for poor and low-income consumers can be handled through direct benefit transfers or coupons for specified purchases valid for appropriate durations,” it said.

Commenting further on the issue during a media interaction, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said that it is somewhat unfair to burden the central bank with controlling inflation when a significant component, like food prices, is not under its control.

“Monetary policy is a short-run macro aggregate demand management tool. It is not a tool to manage aggregate supply shock and food shocks are predominantly supply shocks. Also, in a way, it is a bit unfair to burden the central bank with controlling the inflation when it contains a component that is not under its control,” said Nageswaran.

“What the survey has done is to put this idea on the table. Several countries when they were targeting inflation, this debate came up. Should they target headline or core inflation? Ultimately, food and energy are mostly supply shocks. This issue is not peculiar to India,” he added.

On March 31, 2021, the Central Government retained the inflation target and the tolerance band for the next five-year period – April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026. RBI’s retail inflation target is 4 per cent, with a variation of 2 per cent on either side.

Nageswaran further said that as the country will grow and become a $7 trillion or $10 trillion economy, the share of food in overall expenditures will decrease. At that point, the distinction between headline inflation and core inflation will diminish. Even in developed countries, where food and energy shocks have relatively smaller weights, there has been considerable debate about the appropriate inflation metric to target, he said.

The Economic Survey said that for a large developing economy with a significant share of food items, even though this share has decreased over the years, it remains a very relevant issue to address.

The RBI, which has maintained the status quo on the policy repo rate at 6.5 per cent for more than a year now, has highlighted food price shocks as one of the reasons for the slow progress of headline inflation to the target.

Gaura Sengupta, economist at IDFC First Bank, said it is not the time to abandon the headline inflation targeting framework.

“Not right now because of the fact that food is a large part of the consumption expenditure basket. So given the fact that it is highly volatile and subject to a lot of supply side shocks, it can't be really overlooked because there is always a possibility that the food inflation can spread into the non-food components. So for an economy like India, where the per capita expenditure on food is still substantial, monetary policy would need to remain focused on headline inflation,” she said.

According to the Economic Survey, food inflation rose from 3.8 per cent in the financial year 2021-22 to 6.6 per cent in 2022-23, and further to 7.5 per cent in 2023-24, reflecting a 97 per cent increase over two years.

In June, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said that there is a need for close monitoring of food price uncertainties and their potential spillover effects on headline inflation.

Retail inflation, gauged by the consumer price index, was at 5.08 per cent in June of the current year. However, food inflation was at 9.36 per cent. The RBI projected retail inflation for the current financial year at 4.5 per cent. In the previous financial year, retail inflation stood at 5.4 per cent.