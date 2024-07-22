Need to generate 8 mn jobs annually until 2030 in non-farm sector: Survey

The corresponding workforce thereby leaving agriculture is added to the rise in the workforce | Representative image

The Indian economy needs to generate an average of nearly 7.8 million jobs annually until 2030 in the non-farm sector to cater to the rising workforce, according to the Economic Survey 2023-24 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Monday.

Using simple modelling and some assumptions, the survey attempts a broad estimation of the requirement for job creation in the non-farm sector. Accounting for the structural transformation, the survey assumes that the share of agriculture in the workforce will gradually decline from 45.8 per cent in 2023 to one-fourth in 2047. The corresponding workforce thereby leaving agriculture is added to the rise in the workforce. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“This is a reasonable assumption to make given the sticky predominance of agriculture in employment and the potential of high-value agriculture and allied activities to generate remunerative employment, especially for women. Consequently, the Indian economy needs to generate an average of nearly 7.8 million jobs annually until 2030 in the non-farm sector to cater to the rising workforce,” it notes.

The survey notes that to meet this demand in the non-farm sector per year, there is scope to supplement the existing schemes of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) (6 million employment generation over 5 years), MITRA Textile scheme (2 million employment generation), MUDRA, etc., while boosting their implementation.

The survey also notes that over and above the quantity of employment, its quality and social security aspect have their own significance and the rising employment of flexi workers through staffing companies can be a channel for ensuring social security for informal workers.

“There are nearly 5.4 million formal contract staff or flexi workers in India employed through organised contract/temporary staffing companies. These staffing companies are responsible for the timely payout of salaries/wages and social security/medical insurance for their contract staff. Although they work on a contract, these workers are fully protected with social security, and the average length of contracts has been rising, with more than 75 per cent of the contracts in 2023 being for over six months,” the survey notes.