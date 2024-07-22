Eco Survey: Quadruple psychiatrists, integrate mental health in schools

India faces a critical shortage of mental health professionals, with only 0.75 psychiatrists per lakh population, according to the 2023-24 Economic Survey. This falls far short of the World Health Organization's recommended norm of 3 psychiatrists per lakh.

To address this gap, the Economic Survey 2023-24 proposes a fourfold increase in the number of psychiatrists. It also recommends integrating mental health education and interventions into schools.

Even as experts acknowledge the challenge, they also point to a rising trend in the number of psychiatrists due to an increased number of postgraduate seats in recent years.

Dr Amrendra Singh, director of Mental Hospital Bareilly, highlights this rise in opportunities for aspiring mental health professionals, saying, “Central Institute of Psychiatry Ranchi used to have 4 seats for Diploma in Psychological Medicine when I was studying; today they have 18. The seats in psychiatry are increasing due to the rise in the seats of postgraduate courses which is crucial for our country as the awareness for mental health is still lacking and India as a country definitely needs more awareness in mental health diseases.”

The survey also emphasises that integrating mental health in schools is essential for early intervention. Developing an age-appropriate mental health curriculum for teachers and students, promoting community-level interactions, and balancing the role of technology are effective pathways. However, the survey notes that a fundamental lack of awareness and stigma surrounding mental health issues can undermine these efforts. A paradigm shift utilising a bottom-up, whole-of-community approach is needed to address this challenge.

Singh also stressed the importance of training teachers to understand the basics of mental health. This training enables teachers to identify deviations from normal behaviour among students and facilitate appropriate referrals for therapy when needed.

Early identification of mental health disorders is another critical area highlighted by the survey. Sensitising mental health at the preschool and Anganwadi levels can provide valuable early detection. The rise in mental health start-ups reflects a positive private sector response to the care gap, but it also necessitates the standardisation of guidelines for these services.

To strengthen the mental health infrastructure, the survey suggests developing comprehensive guidelines for services provided by centres of excellence. Gathering feedback from users, professionals, and stakeholders will help refine these programmes to better serve the population's needs. Also, encouraging peer support networks, self-help groups, and community-based rehabilitation programmes is essential for destigmatising mental disorders and fostering a sense of belonging among individuals.

Partnering with NGOs to scale up efforts, share knowledge, and leverage resources is also recommended. This collaboration can help identify areas needing improvement and implement effective, person-centric policies. Involving individuals with personal experience in mental health in decision-making, service planning, and advocacy efforts is crucial for enhancing recovery-oriented services.

The Economic Survey's recommendations aim to bridge the significant gap in India's mental health care system, ensuring better mental health outcomes for all citizens.

The survey also highlighted that addressing mental health is both a health and economic imperative. Mental health issues can significantly drag down productivity more than physical health issues. Therefore, paying attention to mental health in society is crucial for the nation's overall well-being and economic progress.