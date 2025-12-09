Tamil Nadu govt set to buy out Indian Railways' stake in Chennai metro

The Tamil Nadu government is set to acquire a 33 per cent stake in Chennai’s mass rapid transit system (MRTS) from its joint venture partner, the Indian Railways, according to two sources. The move will give the state government complete control of the rail network that has dominated the southern city’s skyline since 1995.

The state holds a 67 per cent stake in the joint venture, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL), and will pay ₹600-700 crore to the Indian Railways to acquire the company. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) is expected to be signed either this