Home / Economy / News / Tariff suspense a key risk to Indian economy, says finance ministry

Tariff suspense a key risk to Indian economy, says finance ministry

FinMin report flags India Inc's foreign investments

Tariffs
Premium

Representative Picture

Ruchika Chitravanshi Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The risk of renewed trade barriers, after the 90-day pause on the 26 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US expires on July 9, remains a key external vulnerability, and the outcome of a pause in the US-China reciprocal tariffs will also be important for the Indian economy, the Finance Ministry noted on Tuesday. 
However, a successful US-India trade agreement could “flip current headwinds into tailwinds, opening up new market access and energising exports”, officials from the economic division of the Department of Economic Affairs wrote in the monthly economic review for April.
  Prolonged uncertainty around trade
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Ministry Trump tariffs

