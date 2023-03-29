Tata Power Solar Systems bags 300 MW project worth Rs 1,755 cr from NLC

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd (TPSSL) has bagged a 300 MW project worth Rs 1,755 crore from state-owned NLC Ltd.

The company will also do the operation and maintenance of the project for 3 years after the commercial operation declaration.

The 300 MW Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) based project located at Barsingar in Bikaner, Rajasthan, is expected to generate more than 750 million units renewable energy and reduce 6 lakh tonne of CO2 annually, a statement said.

The Letter of Award (LoA) for the project was given through competitive bidding. The project will get commissioned within 18 months from the date of receiving of LoA, it said.

TPSSL will handle the complete project execution from designing to commissioning and the evacuation system up to delivery point.

The company's total order book stands at about Rs 17,000 crore.

NLC has been a forerunner amongst public sector enterprises in the energy sector, with large scale lignite production and significant share in thermal and renewable power generation.