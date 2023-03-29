At 8.15% for FY23, EPFO returns are second lowest in over 45 years

The past two years had the lowest EPFO returns since 1977-78. The declared rate of 8.15 per cent for 2022-23 is the second-lowest since 1977-78 after the EPFO’s 2021-22 declared rate of return of 8.1 per cent. The EPFO’s return in 1977-78 was 8 per cent. It has since been 8.25 per cent or higher. The peak was 12 per cent, a rate that was maintained unchanged between 1989-90 and 1999-2000 (chart 1).

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) decision to increase its declared rate of return has narrowed the gap with the return on government securities, which form the most significant chunk of its investments.