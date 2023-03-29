How to reset password on Income Tax e-filing portal? Step by step guide

Very few people access their e-tax filing once a year, and it's quite common to forget the income tax e-filing account's password in the meantime. It's not possible to file an e-tax without accessing the income tax e-filing password.

The income tax department gives you a few options to reset your password in case you missed it. The forgot password service is available to all registered users in the e-filing portal. You can reset your e-filing portal password with e-Filing OTP / Aadhaar OTP / Bank Account EVC / Demat Account EVC / Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) / Net Banking.

Reset your password using Prerequisites

OTP on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar PAN linked with Aadhaar (Individual taxpayer)

PAN of the Principal Contact linked with Aadhaar (Other than Individual Taxpayers (except Company) and HUF)

E-Filing OTP on the registered mobile number and email ID

Also Read Presumptive tax scheme can reduce compliance burden, return filing Common ITR form will make tax-filing easier, reduce time taken, say experts 18 states join National Career Service portal; What it does, who started it Income Tax dept reduces time for taxmen to decide on refund adjustment Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better? India's merchandise imports to cross $700 bn in FY23 on higher crude: GTRI Apple contribution to 'Make in India' smartphone reaches 25% in value terms At 8.15% for FY23, EPFO returns are second lowest in over 45 years Japan commits Rs 7,084 crore for three infrastructure projects in India NTPC Renewable Energy to supply 1,300 MW clean power to Greenko

Access to the primary email ID and mobile number registered with e-Filing

Bank account EVC

Access to your mobile number and email ID registered with your bank account Validated bank account

Demat account EVC Access to your mobile number and email ID registered with your demat account

Validated demat account

Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

Valid and active DSC Downloaded and installed the emsigner utility (the utility can also be downloaded and installed while registering DSC)

Plugged in DSC USB token in the computer

The DSC USB token should be procured from a Certifying Authority provider

The DSC USB token should be class 2 or class 3 certificate

Net Banking

PAN linked with bank account Valid and active Net Banking account

Net Banking option enabled using e-Filing Vault Higher Security service



A step-by-step guide to resetting your login portal

Step 1. Visit the e-filing homepage and click on Login

Step 2: Fill in your User ID and click Continue.

Step 3: Then select Secure Access Message, Password option and click Forgot Password.

Step 4: On the Forgot Password page, enter your user ID in the Enter User ID textbox and click Continue.

User Id for different taxpayer categories:

Taxpayer Category

User ID

For individual taxpayers

PAN Aadhaar (only if PAN and Aadhaar are linked)

For ITDREIN Users ITDREIN and Authorised Person PAN

For any other category of taxpayer PAN

Step 5: On the Select an Option to Reset Password page, select your preferred options like,

Reset your password using a mobile number registered with your Aadhaar

Reset your password using e-Filing OTP

Reset your password using your bank account / demat account EVC

Reset your password using DSC

Reset your password using Net Banking

Reset your password using Aadhar

Step 1: Select an Option to Reset Password page, select OTP on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar and click Continue.

Step 2: Set Password using OTP on the mobile number registered with the Aadhaar page, select Generate OTP and click Continue.

Step 3: Verify Your Identity page, select the Declaration checkbox and click Generate Aadhaar OTP.

Step 4: Then on the Identity page, enter the 6-digit OTP received on your mobile number registered with Aadhaar in Enter the OTP textbox and click Verify.

Step 5: Reset Password page, enter the new password in Set New Password and Confirm Password text boxes and click Submit.

Reset your password using e-Filing OTP

Step 1: On the Select an Option to Reset Password page, select Use e-filing OTP and click Continue.

Step 2: On the Reset Password using e-Filing OTP page, select the Day, Month & Year of Birth as per the format and click Continue.

Step 3: On the Reset Password using e-Filing OTP page, enter the two separate 6-digit OTPs received on your mobile number and email ID registered on the e-Filing portal and click Verify.

Step 4: On the Reset Password page, enter a new password in Set New Password and Confirm Password text boxes and click Submit.

Reset your password using your bank account / demat account EVC

Step 1: On the Select an Option to Reset Password page, select Bank Account EVC (or Demat Account EVC) and click Continue.

Step 2: On the Reset Password using Bank (or Demat) Account EVC page, select Generate EVC, if you want to generate a new EVC, and then click on Continue.

Step 3: On the Reset Password using Bank (or Demat) Account EVC page, enter the EVC received on your mobile number and email ID registered with your bank (or demat) account in the Enter EVC textbox and click Continue.

Step 4: On the Reset Password page, enter a new password in Set New Password and Confirm Password text boxes and click Submit.

Reset your password using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC)

Step 1: On the Select an option to Reset Password page, select Upload Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) and click Continue.

Step 2: On the Verify Your Identity page, select the relevant option and click Continue.

Step 3: On the Verify Your Identity page, select Click here to download the emsigner utility.

Step 4: After the download and installation of the emsigner utility are complete, select I have downloaded and installed emsigner utility on the Verify Your Identity page and click Continue.

Step 5: On the Data Sign page, select your Provider, Certificate and enter the Provider Password. Click Sign.

Step 6: On the Reset Password page, enter a new password in Set New Password and Confirm Password text boxes and click Submit.

Resetting your password using Net Banking

Step 1: After clicking Forgot Password, click e-Filing Login using Net Banking.

Step 2: You will be taken to the Login with Net Banking page. Select the preferred bank and click Continue.

Step 3: Read and understand the disclaimer, then click Continue.

Step 4: You will be the Net Banking login page of your Bank Account. Log in to your Net Banking account using your Net Banking user ID and password.

Step 5: Click the link to log in to the e-Fling from your bank's website.

Step 6: After login successfully, you will be taken to your e-Filing Dashboard. Now you can reset your e-Filing password by going to your profile and using the Change Password service. Refer to the Change Password user manual to learn more.