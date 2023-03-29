close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's merchandise imports to cross $700 bn in FY23 on higher crude: GTRI

India's merchandise imports are estimated to grow by about 16 per cent to $710 billion in this fiscal due to a jump in inbound shipments of crude oil, coal, a report by economic think tank GTRI said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's merchandise imports are estimated to grow by about 16 per cent to USD 710 billion in this fiscal due to a jump in inbound shipments of crude oil, coal, diamonds, chemicals and electronics, a report by economic think tank GTRI said on Wednesday.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) also said that the Indian economy will be moderately impacted by weak global demand and recession in large economies.

Six product categories - petroleum, crude oil; coal, coke; diamond, precious metals; chemicals, pharma, rubber, plastics; electronics; and machinery - account for 82 per cent of India's total merchandise imports.

India's merchandise imports for the fiscal year ending March 2023 are estimated to touch USD 710 billion, up from USD 613 billion in FY'2022, an increase of over 15.8 per cent over last year, GTRI co-founder Ajay Srivastava said.

It said that the estimated value of petroleum imports is USD 210 billion and this includes crude oil, LNG and LPG.

Crude imports grew by 53 per cent over the last fiscal. India bought crude from diversified countries. The top suppliers are Iraq (USD 36 billion), Saudi Arabia (USD 31 billion), Russia (USD 21 billion), UAE (USD 7 billion) USA (USD 11.9 billion). Imports from Russia increased by 850 per cent over last year, it added.

Also Read

Diamond production down 21%; 10K workers lose jobs, salary cuts for others

Have India's exports hit a rough patch?

Dip in demand from China, Italy may have hit India's merchandise exports

Made-in-India TV shipment up 33%, TWS share grows 37% in Jul-Sep 2022

Tata Steel completes first multi-modal shipment of TMT bars to Tripura

Apple contribution to 'Make in India' smartphone reaches 25% in value terms

At 8.15% for FY23, EPFO returns are second lowest in over 45 years

Japan commits Rs 7,084 crore for three infrastructure projects in India

NTPC Renewable Energy to supply 1,300 MW clean power to Greenko

Rs 158 cr direct tax collected in current fiscal via TDS on crypto assets

The country's coke and coal imports during 2022-23 are expected to touch USD 51 billion.

India imports both coking coal and thermal coal. While coking coal is used as raw material for making steel, thermal coal is used to generate electricity.

It said that the coking coal imports may exceed USD 20.4 billion this fiscal, an 87 per cent increase over last year and steam coal imports may exceed USD 23.2 billion, a 105 per cent increase compared to last year.

Similarly, India's diamond imports are estimated at USD 27.3 billion this fiscal, but of this most were exported and earned USD 24 billion for the country.

India also exported most of the imported cut and polished diamonds. The reasons for such circular trading without adding value are not clear, it added.

Further, it said that chemicals, pharma, plastics, and rubber account for USD 98.2 billion or almost 13.8 per cent of India's imports.

Major imports are organic chemicals, including active pharma ingredients, fertilisers, and plastics.

"India imports 65-70 per cent of APIs from China. We must revive the API industry to ensure our country's health security. This will require focus on not the top or penultimate product but the entire supply chain," Srivastava said adding India must also remove any inverted duty conditions to set the plastics sector free.

Machinery, electronics, and telecom account for USD 135 billion or almost 20.4 per cent of India's imports.

Regarding steel, metals, Ores, and minerals, the report said that India must watch out for subsidized imports as China, Korea, and Japan have excess capacities, and exports to the EU would be restricted because of carbon border taxes.

India imports mainly from countries including China, the UAE, the US, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Russia, Indonesia, Singapore and South Korea.

India has the highest deficit with China exceeding USD 87.5 billion. China's 65 per cent of exports to India are in just three categories - electronics, machinery and Organic Chemicals. Other key import categories include plastics, fertilizers, medical, and scientific instruments, it added.

The commerce ministry is expected to release the official figures for exports and imports for 2022-23 by mid of April.

During April-February 2022-23, imports rose to USD 653.47 billion as against USD 549.96 billion during the period April-February 2021-22.

Topics : merchandise imports | India

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 10:44 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Apple contribution to 'Make in India' smartphone reaches 25% in value terms

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

At 8.15% for FY23, EPFO returns are second lowest in over 45 years

EPFO, PF, Provident fund, savings
2 min read

Japan commits Rs 7,084 crore for three infrastructure projects in India

infrastructure
2 min read

NTPC Renewable Energy to supply 1,300 MW clean power to Greenko

Renewable energy
1 min read

Rs 158 cr direct tax collected in current fiscal via TDS on crypto assets

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

UPI merchant transactions over Rs 2,000 to carry charge of 1.1% from Apr 1

UPI QR Code
1 min read

Export ban on wheat to continue; record output likely: FCI CMD

wheat
4 min read

Japan commits Rs 7,084 crore for three infrastructure projects in India

infrastructure
2 min read

EPFO marginally raises interest rate on PF deposits to 8.15% for FY23

EPFO
4 min read

Indian corporates likely to see 10%-12% capex growth in FY24: Fitch

india, economy
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon