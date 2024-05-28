Business Standard
Tax dispute intensifies over marketing and ad expenses of MNC subsidiaries

The tax authorities argue that these AMP expenses incurred by MNC subsidiaries enhance the value of trademarks or brands owned by the foreign parent entities

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:44 PM IST
Expenses incurred by the Indian subsidiaries of multinational corporations on advertising, marketing and promotion (AMP) have become a controversial issue regarding their taxability.

The tax authorities argue that these AMP expenses incurred by these subsidiaries enhance the value of trademarks or brands owned by the foreign parent entities.

As such, the local subsidiaries should be compensated by the brand owners, they say.

Due to the lack of specific guidelines on these services within Indian transfer pricing (TP) regulations, this matter has become a highly contested issue between companies and the tax authorities.

So far, limited clarity is available on this
First Published: May 28 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

