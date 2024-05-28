Tax dispute intensifies over marketing and ad expenses of MNC subsidiaries

Expenses incurred by the Indian subsidiaries of multinational corporations on advertising, marketing and promotion (AMP) have become a controversial issue regarding their taxability.

The tax authorities argue that these AMP expenses incurred by these subsidiaries enhance the value of trademarks or brands owned by the foreign parent entities.

As such, the local subsidiaries should be compensated by the brand owners, they say.

Due to the lack of specific guidelines on these services within Indian transfer pricing (TP) regulations, this matter has become a highly contested issue between companies and the tax authorities.

So far, limited clarity is available on this