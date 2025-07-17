Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 06:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Claiming false deductions? I-T dept steps up scrutiny, warns of penalty

Claiming false deductions? I-T dept steps up scrutiny, warns of penalty

The warnings come as the government has given taxpayers more time to file their returns - the deadline is now September 15. But experts say this extra time comes with stricter checks

tax
premium

Tax experts advise people to keep proper documents for any claims they make, like bills for HRA, leave travel concession (LTC) travel tickets, or receipts for donations.

Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tax experts are cautioning taxpayers against fraudulently claiming large deductions — such as inflated donations to charities, NGOs, or political parties, or exaggerated house rent allowance (HRA) claims — as the income tax (I-T) department has tightened scrutiny of such practices.
 
In many such cases, the department has levied a penalty of 200 per cent of the unpaid tax, making it a costly mistake for taxpayers, say experts. “This year, taxpayers should be very careful,” said CA Chetan Daga, founder of AdvantEdge Consulting.
 
“The government has been following a policy of trust with the taxpayer. Tax returns are now paperless,
Topics : Income tax tax filing frauds Taxation
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon