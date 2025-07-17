Claiming false deductions? I-T dept steps up scrutiny, warns of penalty

Tax experts are cautioning taxpayers against fraudulently claiming large deductions — such as inflated donations to charities, NGOs, or political parties, or exaggerated house rent allowance (HRA) claims — as the income tax (I-T) department has tightened scrutiny of such practices.

In many such cases, the department has levied a penalty of 200 per cent of the unpaid tax, making it a costly mistake for taxpayers, say experts. “This year, taxpayers should be very careful,” said CA Chetan Daga, founder of AdvantEdge Consulting.

“The government has been following a policy of trust with the taxpayer. Tax returns are now paperless,