Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's outward FDI surges to $5.03 bn in June, equity jumps threefold

India's outward FDI surges to $5.03 bn in June, equity jumps threefold

Outward FDI from India rose 74% YoY in June to $5.03 bn, with equity and guarantees up sharply; Singapore leads as top destination in Q1 FY26

FDI

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans and guarantees. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments grew substantially on a year-on-year basis to $5.03 billion in June 2025, up from $2.9 billion in the same month last year. Sequentially, they rose from $2.7 billion in May 2025, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans and guarantees.
 
RBI data showed equity commitments rose more than threefold to $2.04 billion in June 2025, compared to $670.7 million in June 2024, and doubled from $987.1 million in May 2025.
 
Loan commitments increased marginally to $585.55 million in June 2025, up from $454.3 million in June 2024. However, they were lower than the $1.02 billion committed in May 2025.
 
 
Guarantees for overseas units moved up to $2.40 billion in June 2025, from $1.8 billion a year ago and from $692.2 million in May 2025, RBI data showed. 

Also Read

PremiumEpsilon Advanced Materials

Epsilon enters DC charger market via Everta, to invest Rs 300 crore

Premiumtax

Claiming false deductions? I-T dept steps up scrutiny, warns of penalty

FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia, Qatar secure home edge for 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Athletics, sports, track and field

Have 2026 Asiad Selection Plan Ready by Aug 29: Sports Secy to NSFs

UK flag

Britain to lower voting age to 16 to restore 'public trust' in democracy

 
RBI’s entity-specific data showed Aster DM Healthcare committed $907.6 million as guarantees for Mauritius-based Affinity Holdings. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation committed guarantees worth $294.99 million for its Netherlands-based wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Indoil Global BV. Integris Health Private Ltd committed equity worth $371.5 million for its WOS, Everlife Holdings Ltd.
 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) committed $329.2 million for NSE IFSC Ltd, its GIFT City-based wholly owned subsidiary, with a guarantee component of $300 million and an equity component of $29.3 million.
 
Meanwhile, outbound FDI touched $6.64 billion in the April–June 2025 period, with an equity component of $4.3 billion and a loan component of $2.34 billion. Singapore emerged as the top destination for Indian FDI commitments, worth $2.21 billion, followed by Mauritius and the United States of America, with $1 billion each. FDI commitments for the United Arab Emirates stood at $450.5 million and Germany at $345.65 million in April–June 2025, RBI data showed.

More From This Section

PremiumYogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Uttar Pradesh govt plans civic infrastructure outlay of ₹3.44 trillion

UK INDIA, INDIA UK TRADE, TRADE INDIA UK

India, UK likely to sign free trade agreement next week after review

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump hints at trade deal with India, says major announcements on the way

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Lok Sabha select committee proposes 285 changes to Income Tax Bill, 2025

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump signals over 10% tariffs in India-US trade deal framework

Topics : Outward FDI RBI GIFT City economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayUGC Net 2025 June Result DateGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon