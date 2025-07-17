India's outward FDI surges to $5.03 bn in June, equity jumps threefold

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments grew substantially on a year-on-year basis to $5.03 billion in June 2025, up from $2.9 billion in the same month last year. Sequentially, they rose from $2.7 billion in May 2025, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans and guarantees.
RBI data showed equity commitments rose more than threefold to $2.04 billion in June 2025, compared to $670.7 million in June 2024, and doubled from $987.1 million in May 2025.
Loan commitments increased marginally to $585.55 million in June 2025, up from $454.3 million in June 2024. However, they were lower than the $1.02 billion committed in May 2025.
Guarantees for overseas units moved up to $2.40 billion in June 2025, from $1.8 billion a year ago and from $692.2 million in May 2025, RBI data showed.
RBI’s entity-specific data showed Aster DM Healthcare committed $907.6 million as guarantees for Mauritius-based Affinity Holdings. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation committed guarantees worth $294.99 million for its Netherlands-based wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), Indoil Global BV. Integris Health Private Ltd committed equity worth $371.5 million for its WOS, Everlife Holdings Ltd.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) committed $329.2 million for NSE IFSC Ltd, its GIFT City-based wholly owned subsidiary, with a guarantee component of $300 million and an equity component of $29.3 million.
Meanwhile, outbound FDI touched $6.64 billion in the April–June 2025 period, with an equity component of $4.3 billion and a loan component of $2.34 billion. Singapore emerged as the top destination for Indian FDI commitments, worth $2.21 billion, followed by Mauritius and the United States of America, with $1 billion each. FDI commitments for the United Arab Emirates stood at $450.5 million and Germany at $345.65 million in April–June 2025, RBI data showed.