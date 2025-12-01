Monday, December 01, 2025 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tax turbulence: Revenues take a hit in first full month of GST 2.0

Tax turbulence: Revenues take a hit in first full month of GST 2.0

Other macro indicators give mixed signals; car sales stay strong

GST revenues November 2025, India GST collection slowdown, GST compensation cess dip, GST rate rationalisation impact, indirect tax revenues India, festive demand GST, imports GST growth, GST refunds decline, ICRA Aditi Nayar GST outlook, consumption
Monika Yadav
Dec 01 2025

Net Revenues from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) crawled up 1.3 per cent year-on-year in November to Rs. 1.52 trillion, without factoring in GST Compensation Cess receipts, marking a sharp sequential moderation in revenues from the indirect tax in the first full month of economic activity under a rationalised rate structure.
 
Net GST Compensation Cess collections, reported separately for this month, slipped a sharp 69.06 per cent to Rs. 4,006 crore from nearly Rs. 13,000 crore a year ago. Including the cess receipts, overall net GST collections were down 4.25 per cent from November 2024.
 
Government sources sought to
