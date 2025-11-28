Friday, November 28, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Telangana outlines $3 trillion vision for 2047 with focus on human capital

Telangana outlines $3 trillion vision for 2047 with focus on human capital

Telangana has set a bold target to become a $3 trillion economy by 2047, with its new vision document centred on human capital, productivity and investment

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit
premium

The model assumes a gradual structural shift in Telangana’s economy, with agriculture and industry shares declining from 17 per cent and 18 per cent to 15 per cent each.

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The government of Telangana has set an ambitious target of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047, focusing on three pillars — human capital, productivity and investment.
 
The target is set as part of the Telangana Rising Vision Document 2047, which will be unveiled on December 9. The upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held on December 8 and 9 in Bharat Future City is set to feature multiple global personalities including former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair, Director of Trump Media and Technology Group Eric Swider and members of the UAE Royal Family. Several popular
Topics : Telangana Indian Economy heavy investments
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon