Telangana outlines $3 trillion vision for 2047 with focus on human capital

The government of Telangana has set an ambitious target of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047, focusing on three pillars — human capital, productivity and investment.

The target is set as part of the Telangana Rising Vision Document 2047, which will be unveiled on December 9. The upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit to be held on December 8 and 9 in Bharat Future City is set to feature multiple global personalities including former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Tony Blair, Director of Trump Media and Technology Group Eric Swider and members of the UAE Royal Family. Several popular