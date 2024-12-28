The India story: Striving for a stronger share of the global trade pie

Since the beginning of this millennium, India's trade landscape has transformed, with both exports and imports of goods surging by over 12 and 15 times, respectively. This growth has been driven not only by a diversification of product categories but also by an expansion into new geographies, reshaping India’s global trade footprint.

For more than two decades now, the United States has held an unshakeable position as India’s top trade partner. Since 1999-2000, the US has consistently been India's largest trade partner, the primary destination for exports, and among the top five import sources.

China, which was India’s