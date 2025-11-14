Friday, November 14, 2025 | 11:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / The shift: QCO rollbacks gather steam, suspended for 55 steel products

The shift: QCO rollbacks gather steam, suspended for 55 steel products

Departments begin rolling back quality orders as India finalises a trade deal with the US and weighs industry concerns on compliance burdens

The rollback of the QCOs is likely to gather pace as more ministries are expected to act on the Gauba panel’s recommendations with the Cabinet Secretariat steering the way.

Saket KumarShreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

The Ministry of Steel has decided to suspend Quality Control Orders (QCOs) pertaining to 55 steel products to address raw material constraints faced by consumer industries such as automobiles and MSMEs, taking the total number of such orders put in abeyance based on high level reform panel’s recommendation to 76. 
The panel on non-financial regulatory reforms headed by NITI Aayog member Rajiv Gauba, had proposed the revocation, suspension, and deferment of QCOs for more than 200 products, citing concerns that they had increased compliance burden and disrupted sup­ply chains, and were hurting India’s man­ufacturing competitiveness. Its
