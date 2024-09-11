Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Trade Connect e-Platform aims to raise India's exports market share: Goyal

Trade Connect e-Platform aims to raise India's exports market share: Goyal

The minister said the newer version of the platform will incorporate Hindi and other official languages of India

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Yash Kumar Singhal
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday launched the Trade Connect e-Platform, exuding confidence that it will help Indian exports improve their global market share by supporting existing and aspiring Indian exporters in a better and smarter manner.

“The world is our market. While global trade seems to be in a paralytic situation, we should not be looking at what is happening in the world; we should be looking at a larger market share, and this is one effort to increase India’s market share in the world,” he said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Labelling the initiative as FAST (Futuristic, Accessible, Single window, Transformational), Goyal added that the platform will not only benefit large exporters but also aid the growth journey of small entrepreneurs, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).
 

“A small entrepreneur or a small FPO, in the remotest parts of India, should be able to use this in a simple fashion… The big guys will always manage to find information, access, and connectivity. Our effort is that nobody should be left behind,” the minister remarked.

The e-Platform serves as a one-stop solution by providing exporters near real-time access to trade-related information, thereby addressing information asymmetry while connecting them to various government entities like the Department of Commerce, Export Promotion Councils, Indian Missions abroad, and other trade experts.

It includes many features such as product and country guides for comprehensive market insights, trade agreements and tariff explorer to unlock the benefits of free trade agreements, and sourcing from India to showcase Indian products globally.

Goyal urged stakeholders to provide the required feedback regarding the platform so that a new Trade Connect e-Platform 2.0, with enhanced features and services based on the feedback received, can be introduced before the next Board of Trade meeting.

More From This Section

road construction infra

Cabinet okays fourth phase of rural roads scheme with outlay of Rs 70k cr

Premiumtribals mgnrega

Is the drop in MGNREGA work demand a sign of improving rural job markets?

capital expenditure, capex

Housing, road, railways lead capex spend in Apr-July period, shows data

T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Steel

Should build manufacturing economy greener than China's: Tata Steel CEO

India-China flag

India's bid to match rival China's factory heft gets a reality check


“As we go along, we’ll improvise and keep making this better. The more feedback received from you, the better the work done by our teams. We have taken many initiatives, but I feel sad that stakeholders don’t give us enough feedback and don’t use various offerings as much as we would like them to,” he noted.

The minister said the newer version of the platform will incorporate Hindi and other official languages of India, besides creating synergies and partnerships to reach the goal of $1 trillion in merchandise and $1 trillion in service exports by 2030.

“Going forward, this can also get interconnected with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal for the suppliers to get a wider market because I believe economies of scale will have a huge impact on our ability to export more and be more competitive,” Goyal elaborated.

Further, Director General at Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Santosh Kumar Sarangi, listed out the additional services that will be introduced in the second phase of the platform, such as pre and post-shipment export credit, insurance cover for exports, export logistics-related services, and services pertaining to exporters’ transactions with overseas countries, among others.

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal urges auto component makers to cut imports, target $100 bn exports

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Declining bank credit may feature in Piyush Goyal's meet with exporters

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a launch event for a report on the net impact of e-commerce on employment and consumer welfare

IMEC to cut logistics costs and boost maritime security, says Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal for border adjustment tax to safeguard steel industry

Kerala gets awarded, top performer in business, Piyush Goyal

Kerala wins top performer award in lists of business-centric reforms

Topics : Piyush Goyal Farmer Producer Companies Trade exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon