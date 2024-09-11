Cabinet okays fourth phase of rural roads scheme with outlay of Rs 70k cr

The union cabinet today approved the fourth phase of the flagship rural roads program called the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) with an estimated outlay of around Rs 70,125 crore spread over the next five years starting from Fy-25.

In total around 62,500 kilometers of rural roads will be constructed in the fourth phase which would fresh connectivity to 25,000 unconnected habitations and also construct and upgrade bridges on the new roads.

The Central share in the program is estimated to be around Rs 49,087.50 crore spread over five years while the state share is around Rs 21,037.50 crore.

The 25,000 unconnected habitations that the new rural roads scheme will cover include those with a population size of more than 500 in plains, more than 250 in hills, northeast and tribal areas, and also more than 100 left-wing Affected districts as per the 2011 census.

The road alignment planning for PMGSY four will be undertaken through the PM Gati Shakti portal. The planning tool on the PM Gati Shakti portal will also assist in DPR preparation, an official statement said.

Around 800,000 kilometers of rural roads have been built and 180,000 habitations have been connected through them under the various phases of the flagship PMGSY scheme started in 2000.