Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Housing, road, railways lead capex spend in Apr-July period, shows data

Housing, road, railways lead capex spend in Apr-July period, shows data

Transfers to states for capex also slowed to 12 per cent of the budget estimate for the same period, compared to 24 per cent in the corresponding period last year

capital expenditure, capex

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid tepid growth in central government capital expenditure (capex) during the April-July period, ministries such as housing (35 per cent), road (34 per cent), and railways (34 per cent), along with departments of health (32 per cent) and atomic energy (30 per cent), stood as outliers, spending more than the average of 24 per cent overall capex during the four-month period, government data showed.

However, the departments which dragged the capex growth for the same period include the Department of Telecommunications, which spent only 1 per cent of the budget estimates (BE) against 44 per cent in the corresponding period last year, according to the data sourced from the Controller General of Accounts. The Ministry of Development of the North East Region also spent only 4 per cent of the BE during the April-July period compared to 10 per cent during the same period in the preceding year.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

This analysis takes into account capital expenditure allocations of over Rs 2,000 crore to ministries and departments for FY25.

Transfers to states for capex also slowed to 12 per cent of the budget estimate for the same period, compared to 24 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Government final consumption expenditure, including capital expenditure of both the Centre and states, contracted 0.2 per cent during the June quarter due to the model code of conduct in force on account of the general elections, which contributed to the deceleration of GDP growth during the quarter to 6.7 per cent.

The ministries leading capital expenditure include the Ministries of Railways and Road Transport & Highways, which spent 34 per cent of the budget estimates each. In the corresponding period in the preceding year, the Railways Ministry had spent 47 per cent of the budgetary allocation and the Road Ministry 40 per cent.

More From This Section

T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Steel

Should build manufacturing economy greener than China's: Tata Steel CEO

Premiumtribals mgnrega

Is the drop in MGNREGA work demand a sign of improving rural job markets?

India-China flag

India's bid to match rival China's factory heft gets a reality check

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin holds talks with Ford Motor to renew partnership

PremiumULI likely to move from Mint Road's hub to new entity

Unified Lending Interface likely to move from Mint Road's hub to new entity


“Large part of the capex is concentrated in the roads and railways sector. Government has certain projects in mind. In the first quarter the attention span was lower. Capex has picked up in July. It will not be an issue in the next seven months,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said.

The Centre’s capex in Q1 stood at Rs 1.8 trillion, nearly 33 per cent lower than the Rs 2.7 trillion during the corresponding period last year. The Finance Ministry has relaxed capital expenditure norms and kick-started quarterly review meetings to make up for the lag in government spending due to the election season.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 3 met with officials of the Road Transport & Highways Ministry and the Department of Telecommunications to review the plans for their budgeted capex.

The Finance Ministry would be reviewing the same with all ministries with significant capital outlays in the coming days.

The Union Budget presented by Sitharaman on July 23 has kept the capital expenditure estimate unchanged from the interim budget levels at Rs 11.1 trillion. Of this, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry has a capital expenditure allocation of over Rs 2.7 trillion and Railways over Rs 2.5 trillion.

The government has been making advance releases of funds to the states also to assist them in stepping up their capex outlays.

Also Read

The first Budget of the third Narendra Modi government is expected to present the medium-term roadmap for the Indian economy. While the message from the top is that of continuity, structural shifts will be required in some areas. One such key area is

Fiscal deficit to jobs: Economic issues new J&K govt has to tackle

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure approves Rs 2,359 cr capex for capacity expansion

Premiumcapex

Spending lag, capacity issues behind govt's capital expenditure push

PremiumJ&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a mall by Dubai's Emaar Group, at Sempora near Srinagar in 2023 | Photo: PTI file

Jammu and Kashmir's economic landscape: Of progress and challenges

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Higher welfare spends will lead Maha to lower capital expenditure: Report

Topics : Capital Expenditure Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayTata Motors sharesKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon