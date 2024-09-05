Business Standard
India News / Kerala wins top performer award in lists of business-centric reforms

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal presented the Business Reforms Action Plan '22 award of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to P Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, Kerala

Kerala gets awarded, top performer in business, Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal awarding P Rajeev | Credit: X

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

In a huge endorsement of its highly conducive business ecosystem and transparent and inclusive service delivery mechanism, Kerala has emerged as the country leader in two categories of business-centric reforms and seven categories of citizen-centric reforms in the ranking of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The award was presented at the Conference of State Industries Ministers held on Thursday at Palash Hall (Grand Ball Room) of the Yashobhumi Convention Centre, New Delhi, according to an official release here.
Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal presented the Business Reforms Action Plan '22 (BRAP 22) award of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) to P Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, Law and Coir, Government of Kerala, at the conference, Udhyog Sangam 2024, said the release issued by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC).
 
Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Electronics & Information Technology Jitin Prasada was present.
The business-centric reforms in which Kerala emerged top performer are facilitating utility permits for business and paying taxes.
The citizen-centric reforms where Kerala emerged as the top achiever are Online single window system, the process of issuing various certificates with ease provided by Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), issuance of certificates by the Department of Revenue, providing utility permits, public distribution system (Department of Food and Civil Supplies), improvements in transport sector and running employment exchanges, it said.

The feedback was conducted on the existing businesses in the state and Kerala got more than 95 per cent positive responses in these nine reform areas.
"These rankings clearly acknowledge that Kerala has made great strides in Ease Of Doing Business by building an ecosystem that is conducive for a wide range of enterprises to thrive," Rajeeve said.
"The state has emerged as top achiever in these vital categories due to the well thought-out policies and their effective implementation down to the local body levels," the Minister added.
The state also made a mark in prompt delivery of services to citizens by upgrading the whole system by leveraging cutting-edge technology including digital tools, he said.
Principal Secretary (Industries and Commerce) APM Mohammed Hanish, Managing Director, KSIDC S Harikishore and KSIDC General Manager Varghese Malakaran were also present on the occasion.

Topics : Piyush Goyal Kerala Kerala government industry

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Happy Teachers' Day Wishes
