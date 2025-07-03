Trade conundrum with China: Cautious steps need of the hour, say experts

China’s blockade of rare earth minerals, fertilisers and calling back of specialised technicians from India has put policymakers in New Delhi in a tough spot.

Experts believe that the way out has to be a balanced approach as India cannot afford a retaliatory move, considering its reliance on the neighbouring country for inputs. They also said that China’s recent actions may be aimed at sending a sharp warning to India as tensions deepen over trade and geopolitical alignments.

Case in point being, recently Foxconn Technology Group has been sending hundreds of its Chinese engineers and technicians back home from its