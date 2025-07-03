Chemical fund, subsidies, port clusters needed amid China dependence: Niti

Amid India’s heavy dependence on China and external markets in the chemicals sector, Niti Aayog has suggested the creation of eight major port-based clusters, a support fund for chemicals, and various subsidies to increase India’s share in global value chains (GVCs).

While India is a major exporter of chemicals, it is also reliant on a high number of imports, which has resulted in a $31 billion trade deficit in the sector (2023), according to the Centre’s official policy think tank. It also flagged that India’s current share in chemical GVCs is 3.5 per cent right now.

Around 34 per cent