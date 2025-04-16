Trade deficit with China nears $100 bn in FY25 amid dumping concerns

India’s trade deficit with China neared $100 billion in FY25, amid escalating concerns of dumping, data released by the commerce department on Wednesday showed.

Chinese imports rose by 11.5 per cent to $113.45 billion, while outbound shipments to the neighbouring country saw 14.5 per cent contraction to $14.2 billion.

As a result, the trade deficit with China widened to $99.2 billion in FY25 from $85 billion a year ago.

The sharp rise in imports from China has sparked fresh concerns amid the intensifying trade war between Washington and Beijing. Both the countries are slapping more than 100 per cent tariffs