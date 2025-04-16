Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 08:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Trade deficit with China nears $100 bn in FY25 amid dumping concerns

Trade deficit with China nears $100 bn in FY25 amid dumping concerns

Chinese imports rose by 11.5 per cent to $113.45 billion, while outbound shipments to the neighbouring country saw 14.5 per cent contraction to $14.2 billion

India, China, India China Trade, Trade
The sharp rise in imports from China has sparked fresh concerns amid the intensifying trade war between Washington and Beijing. Both the countries are slapping more than 100 per cent tariffs on each other

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

India’s trade deficit with China neared $100 billion in FY25, amid escalating concerns of dumping, data released by the commerce department on Wednesday showed.
 
Chinese imports rose by 11.5 per cent to $113.45 billion, while outbound shipments to the neighbouring country saw 14.5 per cent contraction to $14.2 billion.
 
As a result, the trade deficit with China widened to $99.2 billion in FY25 from $85 billion a year ago.
 
The sharp rise in imports from China has sparked fresh concerns amid the intensifying trade war between Washington and Beijing. Both the countries are slapping more than 100 per cent tariffs
Topics : US India relations Trump tariffs Tariff war

