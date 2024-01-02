Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Treasury income's contribution to bank P&L's in Q3 to be modest: Analysts

The widening of the spread on state-government paper over central government bonds may work as a dampener, according to treasury executives

treasury bill

Abhijit LeleAnjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks are likely to benefit from treasury income, albeit in a modest way, from lower yields on bond portfolios at the close of December 2023 over the previous quarter.

The widening of the spread on state-government paper over central government bonds may work as a dampener, according to treasury executives.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Banks will benefit from lower yields at the end of December as against September end. The two months -- October and November -- were adverse with an uptick in yields. The change in pattern came in December 2023 after the US Fed indicated rate cuts in early 2024 than anticipated earlier,” said Sujit Kumar, economist, Union Bank of India.

Seconding him, a senior analyst with a rating agency said the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) October policy had set a hawkish tone, given the concern on inflation. But at the close of the quarter, the retail inflation trajectory was comforting.

According to the Bloomberg data, the bond yield on 10-year central government paper was around 7.22 per cent at the end of September and it declined to 7.17 per cent at the end of December 2023.

“Yields went up primarily because of what happened in October. Because of the OMO (open market operations) statement from the (RBI) governor in the October Monetary Policy Committee meeting, yields moved up by 15-16 bps on that day. A lot of stop losses were hit, and people had to exit positions. Banks started the quarter with losses. While some losses have been recouped, I don’t think the entire amount has been wiped out,” the treasury head at a private bank said.

Gopal Tripathi, head, treasury and capital markets, Jana Small Finance Bank, said the contribution from treasury to the bottom line of banks was expected to be marginal in the December quarter 2023 over the September quarter.

Analysis by CARE Ratings showed public-sector banks reported treasury income of Rs 5,859 crore in Q2FY24, up from the Rs 3,682 crore in the same quarter last year. On the other hand, private-sector banks reported treasury income of Rs 1,618 crore in the quarter against a low base of Rs 92 crore in the same period a year ago.


Also Read

US Open 2023 SFs: Djokovic vs Shelton, Medvedev vs Alcaraz live match time

US Open, Djokovic vs Medvedev Highlights Novak wins 24th Grand Slam title

Retail loans given by NBFCs to grow 18-20% in FY24, says Icra report

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Satwik-Chirag scale new heights, beat top seeds to win Korea Open title

From Ashok Leyland to VECV, busmakers expect strong sales in 2024

RBI pulls up credit information bureaus on rising customer complaints

West Bengal government plans dedicated tea park on Kolkata port land

India's oil demand growth expected to remain strong in FY24: Analysts

States' debt cost crosses 7.70%, spread between G-sec jumps to 2-year high

Topics : Treasury Bills Government securities ICRA open market operations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon