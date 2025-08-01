Trump tariff impact: Logistics players to realign supply chain network

With US President Donald Trump scotching hopes of tariff relief for Indian goods by imposing a 25 per cent levy with the promise of an additional penalty, logistics players are once again realigning their supply chain plans in an increasingly volatile period for the maritime economy.

Even though the situation seems tricky for Indian exporters and freight forwarders, it is “manageable,” said the president of a freight forwarding association.

“It is too far-fetched at this point to quantify the impact. The bottom line is that even with the uncertainty, the US needs Indian goods. As far as availability of vessels